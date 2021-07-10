Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $16.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.41. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.5491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is 113.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

