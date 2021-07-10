M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Outperform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.29.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $142.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $88.48 and a 52-week high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in M&T Bank by 4.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,237,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,388,000 after acquiring an additional 194,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,271,000 after acquiring an additional 95,364 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,681,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,061,000 after acquiring an additional 44,029 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $174,481,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 131.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,318,000 after acquiring an additional 676,212 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.