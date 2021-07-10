Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.27, for a total value of $140,545.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.14, for a total transaction of $183,852.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,294,392.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 23,648 shares of company stock worth $6,069,294. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLAB opened at $279.14 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.54 and a twelve month high of $307.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.49.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 6.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.