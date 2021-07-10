Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in The Buckle during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the first quarter valued at $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the first quarter valued at $211,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 6,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $296,063.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,690.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $109,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,369.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,492 shares of company stock worth $3,942,950. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKE opened at $47.44 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $50.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.32.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The business had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

