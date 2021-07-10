Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 97.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 602,025 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBF. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 331,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 30,181 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,831 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 669,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 215,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

PBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

NYSE:PBF opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.98.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 65.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

