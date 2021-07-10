Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $4.93 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS NNCSF opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15. Nanosonics has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $6.17.

About Nanosonics

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies. The company manufactures and distributes the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its associated consumables and accessories for reducing cross-contamination between patients and the spread of healthcare acquired infections.

