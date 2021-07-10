National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

FIZZ opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.11. National Beverage has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $98.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in National Beverage by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in National Beverage by 5,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in National Beverage by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

