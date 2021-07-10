NCC Group (LON:NCC) Sets New 1-Year High at $323.00

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 323 ($4.22) and last traded at GBX 311.20 ($4.07), with a volume of 24001 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 309 ($4.04).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NCC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised NCC Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 318 ($4.15) in a report on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities upped their price target on NCC Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded NCC Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 291.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of £959.31 million and a P/E ratio of 69.00.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

