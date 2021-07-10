Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $62.50 and last traded at $62.50. 3,293 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 242% from the average session volume of 964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.00.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on Neste Oyj in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.86.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

