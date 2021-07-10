Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Netlist, Inc. designs and manufactures high performance memory subsystems for the server, high performance computing and communications markets. The company’s memory subsystems are developed for applications in which memory plays a key role in enabling overall system performance. These applications include tower servers, rack-mounted servers, blade servers, high performance computing clusters, engineering workstations and telecommunication switches. “

NLST opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -119.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.65. Netlist has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Netlist will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

