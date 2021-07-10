Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monro by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Monro by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,439,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,163,000 after purchasing an additional 46,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNRO. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 62.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.41. Monro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.34 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

