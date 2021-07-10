Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Carter’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $104.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.01 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In related news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

