Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 2,055 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 29.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,755,000 after purchasing an additional 856,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,798,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,719 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,698,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,903,000 after acquiring an additional 475,412 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,592,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,087,000 after acquiring an additional 81,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,565,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,449,000 after acquiring an additional 75,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

STOR stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $36.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 1.22.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

