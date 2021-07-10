Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases Shares of 12,526 Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 606.9% during the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,366,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $63,951,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,167,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,115 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 309.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,207,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,396 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 1,793.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,181,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORI opened at $25.02 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

In other Old Republic International news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,046.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,293.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,782 shares of company stock worth $45,818. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

