Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes $315,000 Position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 582.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,280 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 466.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAVA. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $95.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -328.75 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.94. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $117.54.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.