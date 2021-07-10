New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter worth $454,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter worth $464,000. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

NGD opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17. New Gold has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

