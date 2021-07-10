New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $6.93

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.93, but opened at $6.49. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 477,293 shares trading hands.

EDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.92.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 912.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,031,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,434,000 after buying an additional 7,237,455 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,225.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 23,769 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,245,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,502,000 after buying an additional 405,258 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 848.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,230,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,226,000 after buying an additional 8,257,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

