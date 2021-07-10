News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 101.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in News in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 1,680.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in News in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in News by 6.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $24.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. News Co. has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $26.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.71.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

