NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.56.

Shares of NEX opened at $4.71 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 3.40.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,996,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,268,000 after purchasing an additional 159,619 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,011 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 34,248 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 628.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 76,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

