Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $263,977.00

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. Niftyx Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.89 million and approximately $263,977.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00053762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017648 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.30 or 0.00885255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

Niftyx Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

