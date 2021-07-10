Nimiq 24-Hour Volume Reaches $708,003.00 (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $39.49 million and $708,003.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,809.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,111.74 or 0.06246026 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.94 or 0.01463927 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.92 or 0.00393154 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00145935 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.29 or 0.00639738 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.01 or 0.00408206 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.32 or 0.00326311 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,663,340,590 coins and its circulating supply is 8,001,840,590 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

