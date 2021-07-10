NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Stake Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of NL Industries worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 43.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 17,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NL. Barclays lowered NL Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of NL Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NL Industries stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.34. NL Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $8.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 7.79%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th.

NL Industries Profile

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

