NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NMIH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised NMI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NMI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.44.

Get NMI alerts:

NMIH opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. NMI has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.67.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. NMI had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 37.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NMI will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $126,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $882,888.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,828. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,686,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,500 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in NMI by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,964,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,434,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NMI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,472,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,453,000 after buying an additional 82,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,523,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,037,000 after acquiring an additional 82,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.