Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nokia (NYSE:NOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

NOK opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. Nokia has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Nokia by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Nokia by 3,404.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

