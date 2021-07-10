Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Raised to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has $7.70 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NOK. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Nokia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, June 24th. DZ Bank raised Nokia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nokia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.13.

NYSE:NOK opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. Nokia has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Nokia will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Nokia by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,264,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462,537 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Nokia in the first quarter valued at about $38,870,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 22.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,434,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,797 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 8.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,304,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,886,000 after purchasing an additional 615,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 83.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,273,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

