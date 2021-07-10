Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $727.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) to report sales of $727.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $731.00 million and the lowest is $726.00 million. Nomad Foods posted sales of $659.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nomad Foods.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NOMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

NOMD stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,897. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 704.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,744,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,423 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $45,468,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 2,646.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,702,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,520 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,883,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,759,000 after acquiring an additional 755,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nomad Foods (NOMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.