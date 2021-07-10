Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.65 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 21,550 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,884,000 after purchasing an additional 49,670 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE stock opened at $37.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $42.35.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

FE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.30.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

