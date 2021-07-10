Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,884,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,488,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,444,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,663,346,000 after buying an additional 1,538,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,467,000 after buying an additional 169,244 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 20,255.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,965,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,634,000 after buying an additional 3,946,040 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 113.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,738,000 after buying an additional 1,991,296 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEE. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

NYSE:AEE opened at $81.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.25. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.68.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.