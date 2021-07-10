Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IP. FMR LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 14,163 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 95,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 28,716 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Shares of IP opened at $62.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.18. International Paper has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.