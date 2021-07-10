Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 526,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,016,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FTS International by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in FTS International in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in FTS International in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FTS International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 14,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in FTS International in the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of FTSI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.67. The company had a trading volume of 45,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,656. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.91. FTS International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $95.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.40 million. FTS International had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 16.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTS International, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The company's services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States.

