Nomura Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 85.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,332,615 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of Daqo New Energy worth $15,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.80. 2,413,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,067. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $130.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $256.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

DQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Daqo New Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.53.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

