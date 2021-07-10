Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $18.67 Million Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 47,059 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $18,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in EQT by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in EQT by 20.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 121.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQT stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $21.71. 2,422,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,023,481. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

