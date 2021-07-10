Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 1,325,686 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,536,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,325,686 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.80% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $69,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VNO. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Shares of NYSE:VNO traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.52. 896,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,458. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

