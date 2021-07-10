Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 389,875 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 168,504 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $65,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 350,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,531,000 after purchasing an additional 173,834 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.94.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $194.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.37. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $100.38 and a twelve month high of $197.38.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.