Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,096 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $53,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,246,000 after purchasing an additional 278,963 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 29.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after purchasing an additional 713,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,315,000 after purchasing an additional 74,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 24.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,039,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,907,000 after purchasing an additional 203,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.50.

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,173.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $667,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,790 shares of company stock worth $6,165,021. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROK stock opened at $291.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.57 and a 12 month high of $293.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

