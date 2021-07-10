Nordea Investment Management AB Has $91.20 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 760,898 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $91,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in American Water Works by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $162.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.74 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.24. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

