Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 558,572 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 96.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,139,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 558,572 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $108,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $270,545,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 257.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,144,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after acquiring an additional 823,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,889,000 after purchasing an additional 807,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $61,976,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.82.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS opened at $122.40 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

