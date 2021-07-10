Nordea Investment Management AB Takes $102.10 Million Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,300,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,095,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 2.11% of Hawaiian Electric Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,333.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 24.2% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $42.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 75.14%.

In other news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

