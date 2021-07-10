Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities lowered Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Get Nordic Semiconductor ASA alerts:

NDCVF stock opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.27. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $29.51.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits, systems, and solutions for short- and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company specializes in ultra-low power components, based on its proprietary 2.4 GHz RF, Bluetooth low energy, and LTE-M and NB- Internet of Things (IoT); and develops low power cellular IoT.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.