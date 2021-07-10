Norsk Hydro ASA’s (NHYDY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NHYDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norsk Hydro ASA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.2878 dividend. This is an increase from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

