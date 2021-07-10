Northern Trust Corp Buys 9,534 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $16,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,954,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,378 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,590,000 after acquiring an additional 46,785 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,024,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,250,000 after acquiring an additional 27,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $48,953,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,568.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after acquiring an additional 638,841 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.46. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

In other news, insider Francis Lo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,238.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,629 shares of company stock worth $5,681,228. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

