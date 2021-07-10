Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,692 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.48% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $16,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.33. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $40.90 and a one year high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 25.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.50%.

CHCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

