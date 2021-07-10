Northern Trust Corp Has $17.67 Million Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 793,222 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 36,434 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $17,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,412,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,260,000 after purchasing an additional 236,714 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,518,147 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,824,000 after purchasing an additional 68,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,658,000 after purchasing an additional 96,978 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,271 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,618,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $17,187,000. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank L. Fekete sold 6,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $173,710.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,647 shares of company stock worth $798,339. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

PFS stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.05. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

