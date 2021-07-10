Northern Trust Corp Sells 20,983 Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 567,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,983 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Luminex were worth $18,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMNX. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Luminex by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Luminex by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,715,000 after purchasing an additional 26,163 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Luminex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luminex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Luminex by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminex alerts:

LMNX opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 8.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.78. Luminex Co. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 0.56.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Luminex had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $110.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million. Analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.