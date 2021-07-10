Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,148 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 194,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $17,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,122,000 after acquiring an additional 30,880 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

WLK stock opened at $89.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.80. Westlake Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.79 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.27.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

