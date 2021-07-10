NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NovoCure’s FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NVCR. Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and set a $154.00 target price (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho downgraded shares of NovoCure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $196.00.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $194.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,768.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.76. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NovoCure will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 95,000 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total value of $18,957,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 648,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,506,553.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total transaction of $19,236,018.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,427 shares of company stock worth $47,198,572 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $1,211,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 532.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in NovoCure by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $2,755,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

