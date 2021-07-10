NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NRG. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 219.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 84.4% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 227.0% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NRG traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.97. 2,785,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,373,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.25. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.85.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.97). The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.17%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

