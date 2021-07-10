NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by American Trust Investment Advisors LLC

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,480 shares during the period. NRG Energy comprises 2.3% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NRG. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 34.0% in the first quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 821,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,009,000 after acquiring an additional 208,525 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 12.4% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,075,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,779,000 after acquiring an additional 449,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $131,741,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NRG. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Guggenheim downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NRG stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.97. 2,785,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373,740. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.25. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.97). The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.17%.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

