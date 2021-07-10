NuCypher (NU) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.86 Million

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 10th. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $153.19 million and approximately $7.86 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000698 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00053491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $293.46 or 0.00877519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00044269 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher (CRYPTO:NU) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,225,513,296 coins and its circulating supply is 656,500,000 coins. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

