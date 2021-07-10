Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,818,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 56,407 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.65% of Lockheed Martin worth $671,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $31,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Insiders have sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $383.11. 541,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,221. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $384.88. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $402.38. The firm has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.57.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

